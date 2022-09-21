Pre-market Movers: IE, SOBR, DNB, LITM, AMPX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is up over 36% at $11.50 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is up over 18% at $15.90 Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) is up over 13% at $2.69 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 8% at $78.72 Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) is up over 8% at $3.32 FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is up over 8% at $2.29 Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 7% at $20.08 D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is up over 6% at $6.98 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 6% at $6.56 Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is up over 5% at $8.75 Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is up over 5% at $2.41

In the Red

SOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR) is down over 22% at $2.35 Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is down over 9% at $10.01 Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is down over 9% at $4.25 Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) is down over 8% at $2.47 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) is down over 7% at $19.19 Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (VTAQ) is down over 7% at $5.63 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) is down over 6% at $84.00 Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is down over 5% at $2.82

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.