Pre-market Movers: IDRA, GRTX, SEAC, ALZN, SIDU…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is up over 16% at $3.14 SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) is up over 13% at $1.72 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI) is up over 10% at $12.44 Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) is up over 10% at $6.09 Uxin Limited (UXIN) is up over 8% at $1.82 Inpixon (INPX) is up over 8% at $0.73 Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is up over 7% at $4.50 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 5% at $1.61

In the Red

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) is down over 19% at $0.70 Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) is down over 12% at $2.70 Sidus Space, Inc. Class A Common Stock (SIDU) is down over 11% at $10.80 I-Mab (IMAB) is down over 8% at $45.20 Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is down over 6% at $45.59 BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) is down over 5% at $262.50 Livent Corporation (LTHM) is down over 5% at $23.86

