Pre-market Movers: IBIO, OMI, ARC, NVX, GDS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is up over 59% at $3.34 ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) is up over 25% at $2.85 Novonix Limited (NVX) is up over 21% at $7.54 scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is up over 18% at $6.49 Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) is up over 13% at $6.24 Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) is up over 12% at $2.47 Pearson plc (PSO) is up over 8% at $10.81 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is up over 7% at $26.45 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is up over 7% at $2.86 Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is up over 6% at $29.61

In the Red

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) is down over 58% at $6.46 GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is down over 18% at $11.80 Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is down over 15% at $50.11 JD.com, Inc. (JD) is down over 15% at $35.60 Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is down over 15% at $29.67 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is down over 15% at $9.31 Agora, Inc. (API) is down over 14% at $2.70 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is down over 13% at $10.02 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 13% at $7.05 NIO Inc. (NIO) is down over 11% at $9.93 Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is down over 11% at $6.65

