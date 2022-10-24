Markets
API

Pre-market Movers: IBIO, OMI, ARC, NVX, GDS…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is up over 59% at $3.34 ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) is up over 25% at $2.85 Novonix Limited (NVX) is up over 21% at $7.54 scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is up over 18% at $6.49 Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) is up over 13% at $6.24 Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) is up over 12% at $2.47 Pearson plc (PSO) is up over 8% at $10.81 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is up over 7% at $26.45 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is up over 7% at $2.86 Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is up over 6% at $29.61

In the Red

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) is down over 58% at $6.46 GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is down over 18% at $11.80 Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is down over 15% at $50.11 JD.com, Inc. (JD) is down over 15% at $35.60 Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is down over 15% at $29.67 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is down over 15% at $9.31 Agora, Inc. (API) is down over 14% at $2.70 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is down over 13% at $10.02 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 13% at $7.05 NIO Inc. (NIO) is down over 11% at $9.93 Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is down over 11% at $6.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APIARCBEKEBILICHSCIGFUTUGDSIBIOJDMYOVNIOOMIPDDPSOSCPHVIPSVTYXXPEV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular