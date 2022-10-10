Pre-market Movers: HRMY, MPTI, LUCY, NURO, ACMR…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) is up over 19% at $18.12 NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) is up over 16% at $3.30 Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) is up over 14% at $4.55 Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is up over 7% at $47.00 Presto Automation, Inc. (PRST) is up over 7% at $2.11 GMS Inc. (GMS) is up over 6% at $45.73 XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) is up over 5% at $65.04

In the Red

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) is down over 19% at $38.02 Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) is down over 17% at $2.17 ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is down over 15% at $10.35 Inpixon (INPX) is down over 14% at $5.26 Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) is down over 13% at $11.10 Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) is down over 8% at $17.63 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) is down over 6% at $4.23 Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is down over 5% at $104.00 Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is down over 5% at $4.57 SOS Limited (SOS) is down over 5% at $4.22

