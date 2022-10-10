Markets
ACMR

Pre-market Movers: HRMY, MPTI, LUCY, NURO, ACMR…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) is up over 19% at $18.12 NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) is up over 16% at $3.30 Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) is up over 14% at $4.55 Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is up over 7% at $47.00 Presto Automation, Inc. (PRST) is up over 7% at $2.11 GMS Inc. (GMS) is up over 6% at $45.73 XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) is up over 5% at $65.04

In the Red

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) is down over 19% at $38.02 Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) is down over 17% at $2.17 ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is down over 15% at $10.35 Inpixon (INPX) is down over 14% at $5.26 Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) is down over 13% at $11.10 Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) is down over 8% at $17.63 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) is down over 6% at $4.23 Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is down over 5% at $104.00 Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is down over 5% at $4.57 SOS Limited (SOS) is down over 5% at $4.22

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACMRCPRTCSENVBGMSHLXHRMYINPXMURNUROPRSTSOSXPEL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular