Pre-market Movers: H, DC, STG, ESAB, SIGA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is up over 14% at $87.67 Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) is up over 14% at $4.16 Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) is up over 9% at $20.90 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) is up over 8% at $3.90 Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is up over 7% at $28.17 Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) is up over 6% at $37.50 Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) is up over 6% at $4.75 Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is up over 5% at $5.44 The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) is up over 5% at $3.55 ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is up over 5% at $2.85 Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is up over 5% at $2.67

In the Red

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is down over 11% at $5.11 ESAB Corporation (ESAB) is down over 10% at $40.93 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) is down over 10% at $11.61 GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is down over 10% at $5.13 Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) is down over 9% at $14.01 Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) is down over 9% at $2.13 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is down over 6% at $22.98 Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is down over 5% at $26.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.