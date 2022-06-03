Pre-market Movers: GTIM, BTMD, SGHC, JOAN, OKTA…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is up over 51% at $4.53 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (BTMD) is up over 21% at $6.54 Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is up over 19% at $8.26 Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is up over 18% at $110.74 StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is up over 16% at $12.18 Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is up over 14% at $2.04 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 12% at $31.95 SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN) is up over 9% at $17.05 Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is up over 8% at $44.53 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) is up over 7% at $21.50 EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) is up over 7% at $2.36

In the Red

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) is down over 19% at $6.38 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) is down over 8% at $64.97 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is down over 8% at $4.83 Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is down over 5% at $22.90 Weber Inc. (WEBR) is down over 5% at $7.45

