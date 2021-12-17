Pre-market Movers: GNFT, ABEO, SPRB, IO, CERN…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Genfit SA (GNFT) is up over 44% at $4.80 Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is up over 20% at $2.99 Cerner Corporation (CERN) is up over 18% at $94.30 Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC) is up over 15% at $4.86 Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) is up over 11% at $15.78 E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is up over 9% at $1.80 Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KPRX) is up over 9% at $0.95 ObsEva SA (OBSV) is up over 6% at $2.34

In the Red

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is down over 25% at $0.37 ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is down over 19% at $1.11 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is down over 9% at $99.03 UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is down over 9% at $4.39 Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is down over 8% at $26.93 Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) is down over 8% at $0.96 Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is down over 7% at $34.43 Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is down over 5% at $1.60

