Markets
DMLP

Pre-market Movers: GLBE, SGMA, EBET, NU, IIPR…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

SigmaTron International, Inc. (SGMA) is up over 18% at $6.70 Esports Technologies, Inc. (EBET) is up over 18% at $3.42 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is up over 10% at $4.81 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) is up over 8% at $145.00 Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP) is up over 8% at $2.25 On Holding AG (ONON) is up over 7% at $21.85 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is up over 6% at $215.00 IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 6% at $5.18 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is up over 6% at $4.44 Redwire Corporation (RDW) is up over 6% at $4.00

In the Red

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) is down over 25% at $14.38 Griffon Corporation (GFF) is down over 8% at $27.62 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) is down over 5% at $27.55

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DMLP EBET GFF GLBE IIPR IONQ MSTR NU ONON RDW SGMA TME

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular