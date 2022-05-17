Pre-market Movers: GLBE, SGMA, EBET, NU, IIPR…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

SigmaTron International, Inc. (SGMA) is up over 18% at $6.70 Esports Technologies, Inc. (EBET) is up over 18% at $3.42 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is up over 10% at $4.81 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) is up over 8% at $145.00 Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP) is up over 8% at $2.25 On Holding AG (ONON) is up over 7% at $21.85 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is up over 6% at $215.00 IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 6% at $5.18 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is up over 6% at $4.44 Redwire Corporation (RDW) is up over 6% at $4.00

In the Red

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) is down over 25% at $14.38 Griffon Corporation (GFF) is down over 8% at $27.62 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) is down over 5% at $27.55

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.