Pre-market Movers: FTK, BVXV, PBTS, SPRB, AHPI…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) is up over 53% at $0.86 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) is up over 45% at $3.40 Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is up over 15% at $4.85 Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) is up over 13% at $6.82 TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) is up over 11% at $3.23 ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) is up over 9% at $2.02

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) is down over 21% at $0.73 Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is down over 10% at $8.00 American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT) is down over 9% at $2.33 Amesite Inc. (AMST) is down over 7% at $0.94

