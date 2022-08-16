Pre-market Movers: FRZA, SVFD, MEGL, HALL, TGA…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Forza X1, Inc. (FRZA) is up over 34% at $8.15 Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is up over 28% at $22.70 TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) is up over 20% at $3.96 ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is up over 15% at $9.94 CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is up over 15% at $2.26 Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is up over 13% at $10.57 Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is up over 12% at $8.13 Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) is up over 11% at $2.67 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is up over 10% at $5.16

In the Red

Save Foods, Inc. (SVFD) Is down over 34% at $3.11 Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) is down over 26% at $1.82 Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) is down over 17% at $8.60 GAN Limited (GAN) is down over 15% at $3.67 Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) is down over 14% at $21.27 urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO) is down over 12% at $5.50 AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) is down over 11% at $2.45 Compass, Inc. (COMP) is down over 10% at $4.17 Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is down over 7% at $28.03 ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) is down over 6% at $19.67 Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is down over 6% at $4.15 D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is down over 5% at $10.11

