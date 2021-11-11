Pre-market Movers: FOSL, AFRM, RWLK, BYND, CRCT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 05.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) is up over 30% at $18.00 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is up over 28% at $171.12 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is up over 26% at $1.88 Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is up over 15% at $22.61 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is up over 14% at $23.43 Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is up over 14% at $6.37 Root, Inc. (ROOT) is up over 13% at $5.29 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) is up over 12% at $1.57 SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is up over 11% at $0.95 Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) is up over 9% at $2.35 Blackboxstocks Inc. Common Stock (BLBX) is up over 8% at $4.08 Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) is up over 8% at $3.05 IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 7% at $19.68

In the Red

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is down over 19% at $76.30 Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) is down over 17% at $23.73 Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is down over 7% at $3.26 Stran & Company, Inc. (STRN) is down over 5% at $4.50

