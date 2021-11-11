Markets
ADMA

Pre-market Movers: FOSL, AFRM, RWLK, BYND, CRCT…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 05.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) is up over 30% at $18.00 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is up over 28% at $171.12 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is up over 26% at $1.88 Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is up over 15% at $22.61 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is up over 14% at $23.43 Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is up over 14% at $6.37 Root, Inc. (ROOT) is up over 13% at $5.29 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) is up over 12% at $1.57 SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is up over 11% at $0.95 Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) is up over 9% at $2.35 Blackboxstocks Inc. Common Stock (BLBX) is up over 8% at $4.08 Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) is up over 8% at $3.05 IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 7% at $19.68

In the Red

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is down over 19% at $76.30 Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) is down over 17% at $23.73 Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is down over 7% at $3.26 Stran & Company, Inc. (STRN) is down over 5% at $4.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADMA AFRM ALZN BLBX BYND CRCT FOSL IONQ KRMD OPEN PROG RIDE ROOT RWLK SOFI SPCB STRN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular