Pre-market Movers: FNGR, AERC, FAZE, ARC, ADEA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR) is up over 36% at $8.87 AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (AERC) is up over 36% at $4.37 ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) is up over 23% at $2.84 Adeia Inc (ADEA) is up over 18% at $8.50 Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KPRX) is up over 12% at $7.99 Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (RBT) is up over 11% at $2.18 PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) is up over 7% at $13.09 FinVolution Group (FINV) is up over 7% at $4.70 Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) is up over 7% at $3.70

In the Red

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) is down over 24% at $6.12 Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV) is down over 9% at $16.68 Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) is down over 8% at $2.10

