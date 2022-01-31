Markets
ABUS

Pre-market Movers: FGI, IMPP, KSCP, WKEY, HAPP…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) is up over 62% at $6.12 Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) is up over 20% at $19.60 WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is up over 16% at $3.80 Cian PLC (CIAN) is up over 9% at $7.66 Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) is up over 9% at $0.45 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is up over 7% at $2.88 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 7% at $2.71 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is up over 7% at $0.45

In the Red

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is down over 24% at $1.65 Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) is down over 7% at $4.75 ObsEva SA (OBSV) is down over 7% at $1.46 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 6% at $5.19

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABUS ATNF CIAN CRBP FGI HAPP IMPP KSCP MARPS OBSV WKEY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular