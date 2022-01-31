Pre-market Movers: FGI, IMPP, KSCP, WKEY, HAPP…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) is up over 62% at $6.12 Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) is up over 20% at $19.60 WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is up over 16% at $3.80 Cian PLC (CIAN) is up over 9% at $7.66 Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) is up over 9% at $0.45 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is up over 7% at $2.88 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 7% at $2.71 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is up over 7% at $0.45

In the Red

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is down over 24% at $1.65 Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) is down over 7% at $4.75 ObsEva SA (OBSV) is down over 7% at $1.46 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 6% at $5.19

