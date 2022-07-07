Pre-market Movers: EVTV, USEA, AKUS, GME, ANVS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) is up over 41% at $9.07 United Maritime Corp (USEA) is up over 34% at $3.84 GameStop Corp. (GME) is up over 9% at $128.00 Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is up over 7% at $14.22 Tenaris S.A. (TS) is up over 6% at $24.47 Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is up over 5% at $184.00 Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is up over 5% at $13.38 Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is up over 5% at $6.76

In the Red

Akouos, Inc. (AKUS) is down over 20% at $2.63 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is down over 7% at $2.56 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) is down over 6% at $19.42 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) is down over 6% at $17.12 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is down over 5% at $5.05

