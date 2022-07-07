Markets
AKUS

Pre-market Movers: EVTV, USEA, AKUS, GME, ANVS…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) is up over 41% at $9.07 United Maritime Corp (USEA) is up over 34% at $3.84 GameStop Corp. (GME) is up over 9% at $128.00 Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is up over 7% at $14.22 Tenaris S.A. (TS) is up over 6% at $24.47 Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is up over 5% at $184.00 Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is up over 5% at $13.38 Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is up over 5% at $6.76

In the Red

Akouos, Inc. (AKUS) is down over 20% at $2.63 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is down over 7% at $2.56 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) is down over 6% at $19.42 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) is down over 6% at $17.12 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is down over 5% at $5.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AKUS ANVS ARLP EVTV FSLY GME NAPA NYMT RSI SGEN TS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular