Pre-market Movers: ERYP, IVDA, VAPO, SST, RAD…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) is up over 33% at $2.09 System1, Inc. (SST) is up over 19% at $23.92 SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is up over 14% at $3.71 HP Inc. (HPQ) is up over 13% at $39.70 Euronav NV (EURN) is up over 11% at $12.51 Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is up over 10% at $3.36 Starry, Inc. (STRY) is up over 9% at $8.90 Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is up over 9% at $6.95 Boise Cascade Company (BCC) is up over 8% at $72.45 GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) is up over 7% at $3.01

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA) is down over 29% at $2.67 Vapotherm, Inc. (VAPO) is down over 22% at $10.00 Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is down over 18% at $6.85 Biophytis SA (BPTS) is down over 15% at $2.14 Vertex, Inc. (VERX) is down over 13% at $13.62 Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) is down over 13% at $3.40 Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (MHUA) is down over 12% at $8.00 Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC) is down over 11% at $2.06 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is down over 10% at $9.60 Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is down over 9% at $8.00 IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is down over 9% at $3.24 MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is down over 7% at $4.44 Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) is down over 7% at $4.08

