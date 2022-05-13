Pre-market Movers: EBET, AFRM, CELU, FIGS, LLAP…

Markets

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Esports Technologies, Inc. (EBET) is up over 33% at $3.68 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is up over 29% at $23.38 Celularity Inc. (CELU) is up over 27% at $7.35 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is up over 21% at $10.40 Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) is up over 20% at $4.65 Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) is up over 19% at $7.29 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 11% at $4.71 Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) is up over 10% at $16.65 Redwire Corporation (RDW) is up over 10% at $4.10 AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is up over 10% at $2.06 Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is up over 8% at $26.10 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) is up over 6% at $3.27

In the Red

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is down over 24% at $9.74 Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is down over 17% at $3.56 Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is down over 14% at $38.68 Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) is down over 9% at $3.03 Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) is down over 9% at $2.90 New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) is down over 8% at $43.98 SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is down over 7% at $6.10 Nutex Health, Inc. (NUTX) is down over 7% at $4.65 National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is down over 6% at $23.88

