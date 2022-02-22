Pre-market Movers: DWAC, SKYH, LLL, OCGN, ANGH…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 20% at $101.18 JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) is up over 19% at $2.21 Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is up over 17% at $4.07 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is up over 14% at $20.83 Better Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX) is up over 11% at $3.80 Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is up over 11% at $3.56 BRC Inc. (BRCC) is up over 10% at $20.76 Healthcare Capital Corp. (HCCC) is up over 10% at $11.15 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 5% at $4.75 Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) is up over 5% at $3.60

In the Red

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) is down over 20% at $8.05 Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is down over 15% at $13.80 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is down over 13% at $10.70 Fast Radius, Inc. (FSRD) is down over 10% at $2.75 Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is down over 9% at $1.65 Quanergy Systems, Inc. (QNGY) is down over 7% at $3.45 Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is down over 5% at $0.19

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.