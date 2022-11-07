Markets
ANVS

Pre-market Movers: DWAC, HUDI, NERV, APRN, BIRD…

November 07, 2022 — 07:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 27% at $22.20 Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) is up over 18% at $3.02 Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) is up over 15% at $3.48 D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is up over 13% at $2.78 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 7% at $59.98 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 7% at $19.76 Perfect Corp. (PERF) is up over 7% at $9.83 Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is up over 6% at $28.66 Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is up over 5% at $14.99 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is up over 5% at $8.30

In the Red

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is down over 25% at $134.95 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is down over 16% at $1.72 Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is down over 11% at $3.60 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) is down over 7% at $33.34 Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is down over 6% at $11.67 Peak Bio, Inc. (PKBO) is down over 6% at $7.32 FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) is down over 5% at $7.27

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANVS
APRN
BIRD
BTU
FAT
HKD
HUDI
IPI
NERV
SNTG
TMDX
VRT
XPEV

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter