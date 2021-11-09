Pre-market Movers: DVD, NAKD, ATER, SDC, VINO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 05.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) is up over 58% at $3.61 Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is up over 36% at $0.97 Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is up over 23% at $7.70 Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is up over 20% at $92.79 CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) is up over 11% at $4.36 Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) is up over 10% at $1.43 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is up over 8% at $5.28

In the Red

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is down over 21% at $4.12 Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (VINO) is down over 21% at $3.57 Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) is down over 20% at $8.31 Arrival (ARVL) is down over 19% at $14.27 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is down over 8% at $31.00 Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) is down over 8% at $6.39

