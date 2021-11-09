Markets
ARVL

Pre-market Movers: DVD, NAKD, ATER, SDC, VINO…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 05.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) is up over 58% at $3.61 Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is up over 36% at $0.97 Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is up over 23% at $7.70 Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is up over 20% at $92.79 CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) is up over 11% at $4.36 Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) is up over 10% at $1.43 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is up over 8% at $5.28

In the Red

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is down over 21% at $4.12 Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (VINO) is down over 21% at $3.57 Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) is down over 20% at $8.31 Arrival (ARVL) is down over 19% at $14.27 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is down over 8% at $31.00 Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) is down over 8% at $6.39

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARVL ATER DDD DVD HIVE LOTZ NAKD PBTS POLA PPSI RBLX SDC VINO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular