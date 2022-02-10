Pre-market Movers: DRMA, TWOU, NDRA, USX, VMEO…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (DRMA) is up over 35% at $1.45 IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is up over 21% at $4.28 Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is up over 19% at $241.80 American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) is up over 17% at $2.53 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is up over 14% at $0.32 Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is up over 13% at $12.61 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) is up over 12% at $20.20 Mattel, Inc. (MAT) is up over 11% at $25.45 Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is up over 9% at $14.27 CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is up over 8% at $9.09 Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is up over 8% at $6 The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is up over 7% at $158.00

In the Red

2U, Inc. (TWOU) is down over 28% at $12.80 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is down over 25% at $0.42 U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) is down over 24% at $3.35 Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) is down over 21% at $10.89 iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is down over 14% at $61.99 Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) is down over 12% at $3.38 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is down over 10% at $11.43 The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) is down over 10% at $6.01 Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is down over 8% at $6.58 Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is down over 8% at $1.11

