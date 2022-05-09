Pre-market Movers: DPSI, UDMY, ISPO, MAPS, LLNW…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI) is up over 44% at $9.68 Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) is up over 13% at $3.97 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is up over 12% at $3 GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) is up over 10% at $3.09 Better Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX) is up over 10% at $2.07 Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTE) is up over 9% at $11.09 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) is up over 8% at $136 AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is up over 8% at $2.25 Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) is up over 7% at $2.30

In the Red

Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) is down over 14% at $10.76 Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is down over 14% at $4.50 WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) is down over 13% at $5.01 Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is down over 12% at $24.01 Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) is down over 12% at $3.51 Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) is down over 12% at $2.63 The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is down over 11% at $5.23 Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) is down over 11% at $3.02 AppLovin Corporation (APP) is down over 10% at $30.01 Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) is down over 9% at $15.17 Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is down over 9% at $7.00 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is down over 8% at $3.59 The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) is down over 7% at $13.95

