Pre-market Movers: DOCU, ESPR, NAPA, LGVN, OLLI…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) is up over 28% at $24.00 Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is up over 28% at $23.20 Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is up over 19% at $84.93 BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is up over 16% at $0.48 Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is up over 15% at $70.60 Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) is up over 12% at $4.02 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (ENFA) is up over 11% at $11 ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) is up over 10% at $8.90 Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is up over 10% at $2.85 Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is up over 9% at $59.35 Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) is up over 8% at $4.80 ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) is up over 6% at $0.80 Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) is up over 5% at $4.04

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is down over 31% at $160.47 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is down over 30% at $6.20 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) is down over 22% at $48.88 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is down over 18% at $18.77 Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is down over 14% at $78 Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) is down over 10% at $7.58 Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 8% at $57.33 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is down over 3% at $4.14

