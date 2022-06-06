Pre-market Movers: DIDI, EVTL, YMM, LXRX, BZ…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.54 A.M. ET).

In the Green

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is up over 53% at $2.84 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is up over 44% at $6.90 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is up over 26% at $8.72 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is up over 23% at $2.23 Kanzhun Limited (BZ) is up over 20% at $26.10 Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is up over 17% at $7.47 AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (AERC) is up over 15% at $2.73 Charge Enterprises, Inc. (CRGE) is up over 14% at $5.76 Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is up over 13% at $5.33 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is up over 12% at $18.00 Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 12% at $6.49 BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) is up over 11% at $2.80 Elevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV) is up over 10% at $2.39 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is up over 8% at $4.39

In the Red

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is down over 10% at $24.39 Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is down over 9% at $5.65 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) is down over 8% at $9.00 Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is down over 6% at $22.17 N-able, Inc. (NABL) is down over 6% at $10.16 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) is down over 5% at $50.11

