Pre-market Movers: DC, GTIM, BBAI, RKLY, MLTX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Dakota Gold Corp (DC) is up over 76% at $12.21 Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is up over 23% at $4.35 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is up over 17% at $12.14 Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) is up over 15% at $5.00 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG (MLTX) is up over 12% at $14.89 Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is up over 12% at $11.88 BARK, Inc. (BARK) is up over 12% at $4.19 BRC Inc. (BRCC) is up over 11% at $26.99 Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is up over 11% at $21.36 REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is up over 6% at $2.12

In the Red

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is down over 11% at $11.87 Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) is down over 8% at $24.07 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is down over 5% at $6.11 Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) is down over 5% at $5.97

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.