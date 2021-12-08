Pre-market Movers: DARE, ENSC, CTK, SFIX, VALN…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) is up over 39% at $2.95 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is up over 24% at $0.68 Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 11% at $53.60 PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is up over 11% at $37.34 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) is up over 10% at $12.22 EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is up over 8% at $647.70 Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is up over 6% at $0.53 Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is up over 5% at $5.85

In the Red

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) is down over 24% at $2.41 Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is down over 23% at $19.01 SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is down over 10% at $45.50 Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is down over 9% at $4.15 Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is down over 8% at $9.01 MDJM Ltd (MDJH) is down over 8% at $1.80 ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is down over 7% at $5.40 Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is down over 6% at $0.81

