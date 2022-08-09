Markets
CARG

Pre-market Movers: CRMD, GDRX, QBTS, NVAX, VRNA…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) is up over 39% at $10.82 DPCM Capital, Inc. (QBTS) is up over 36% at $13.64 Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is up over 29% at $9.01 Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is up over 12% at $28.26 Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) is up over 12% at $2.91 Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) is up over 11% at $6.14 Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is up over 9% at $3.50 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) is up over 8% at $240.00 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is up over 8% at $5.34 Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is up over 7% at $4.48

In the Red

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is down over 53% at $3.49 Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is down over 31% at $39.20 Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is down over 30% at $9.70 Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is down over 19% at $94.69 Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) is down over 16% at $3 CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) is down over 15% at $21.84 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is down over 13% at $11.40 DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) is down over 11% at $7.48 Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) is down over 10% at $57.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is down over 7% at $12.24 ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is down over 7% at $3.83 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) is down over 6% at $35.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARG CRMD CYH DDD DLNG DM DMTK DTC GDRX GWH HEAR LMND NRGV NVAX OPY PFLT SWAV TREX VRNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular