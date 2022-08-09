Pre-market Movers: CRMD, GDRX, QBTS, NVAX, VRNA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) is up over 39% at $10.82 DPCM Capital, Inc. (QBTS) is up over 36% at $13.64 Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is up over 29% at $9.01 Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is up over 12% at $28.26 Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) is up over 12% at $2.91 Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) is up over 11% at $6.14 Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is up over 9% at $3.50 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) is up over 8% at $240.00 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is up over 8% at $5.34 Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is up over 7% at $4.48

In the Red

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is down over 53% at $3.49 Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is down over 31% at $39.20 Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is down over 30% at $9.70 Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is down over 19% at $94.69 Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) is down over 16% at $3 CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) is down over 15% at $21.84 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is down over 13% at $11.40 DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) is down over 11% at $7.48 Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) is down over 10% at $57.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is down over 7% at $12.24 ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is down over 7% at $3.83 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) is down over 6% at $35.00

