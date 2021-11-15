Markets
ABEO

Pre-market Movers: CREX, BTB, EYPT, OXBR, MICT…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is up over 104% at $2.99 Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is up over 62% at $4.30 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) is up over 39% at $19.56 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) is up over 15% at $4.12 MICT, Inc. (MICT) is up over 15% at $1.52 NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) is up over 13% at $5.32 Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) is up over 13% at $2.42 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is up over 11% at $1.02 Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is up over 9% at $24.67

In the Red

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) is down over 11% at $4.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is down over 10% at $42.80 BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is down over 10% at $31.05 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is down over 10% at $0.71 NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) is down over 8% at $4.73 Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (MITQ) is down over 7% at $3.03 Stran & Company, Inc. (STRN) is down over 6% at $5.36 Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) is down over 4% at $10.15 InterCure Ltd. (INCR) is down over 3% at $8.33

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABEO ACRX ARQQ ASTR BTAI BTB CREX EYPT INCR MICT MITQ NNVC NUZE OXBR PHG STRN WNW XERS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular