Pre-market Movers: CRDL, DNAY, AMBA, ANGH, ARR…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) is up over 45% at $2.04 Codex DNA, Inc. (DNAY) is up over 31% at $2.82 Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is up over 15% at $8.00 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) is up over 14% at $7.05 Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) is up over 9% at $15.00 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is up over 8% at $24.64

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) is down over 20% at $54.39 Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is down over 12% at $4.01 PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is down over 10% at $32.05 Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) is down over 10% at $2.76 IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is down over 10% at $2.32 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is down over 9% at $4.71 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) is down over 8% at $122.08 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 8% at $5.56 Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) is down over 7% at $2.75

