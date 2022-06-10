Pre-market Movers: CORZ, DOCU, SVFD, PALT, SFIX...

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) is up over 43% at $3.49 Save Foods, Inc. (SVFD) is up over 17% at $4.01 Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is up over 17% at $2.28 Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB) is up over 14% at $4.22 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is up over 9% at $16.11 Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is up over 8% at $6.00 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is up over 6% at $27.01 FutureFuel Corp. (FF) is up over 5% at $8.25 TAL Education Group (TAL) is up over 5% at $4.39

In the Red

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is down over 26% at $64.61 Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is down over 15% at $6.57 The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (MICS) is down over 15% at $3.54 DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is down over 14% at $2.77 Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is down over 5% at $2.50

