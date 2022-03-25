Pre-market Movers: CLVR, JWEL, HNST, CVM, AMPS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is up over 37% at $2.18 CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is up over 19% at $4.80 Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) is up over 16% at $3.20 Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is up over 15% at $8.08 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is up over 13% at $4.60 AMTD International Inc. (AMTD) is up over 12% at $2.83 IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) is up over 11% at $2.21 PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is up over 6% at $3.57

In the Red

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) is down over 20% at $2.05 The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) is down over 19% at $4.85 Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is down over 16% at $6.50 NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK) is down over 16% at $3.36 Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) is down over 13% at $15.50 Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is down over 12% at $6.57 SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) is down over 9% at $5.72 HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) is down over 7% at $15.22 Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR) is down over 7% at $4.10 DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is down over 7% at $3.52 GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is down over 6% at $39.98 CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is down over 5% at $3.45 Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is down over 5% at $1.69

