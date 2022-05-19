Markets
ALT

Pre-market Movers: CIG, NOVN, INO, BGXX, CSCO…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) is up over 25% at $2.77 Novan, Inc. (NOVN) is up over 18% at $3.09 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is up over 16% at $2.14 Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is up over 12% at $5.45 SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 11% at $3.49 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) is up over 10% at $8.15 Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) is up over 10% at $7.69 Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 9% at $23.08 Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) is up over 9% at $4.01 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is up over 6% at $2.23

In the Red

Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) is down over 15% at $40.52 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is down over 12% at $42.55 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is down over 12% at $2.68 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) is up over 10% at $8.39 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) is down over 10% at $4.49 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) is down over 10% at $3.13 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is down over 7% at $39.55 Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is down over 7% at $19.02 Olo Inc. (OLO) is down over 7% at $10.00 Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is down over 6% at $9.87

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALT BBIG BBWI CIG CSCO DAWN ENSV INO NOMD NOVN SEED SID SIGA UAA VALN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular