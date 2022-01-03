Pre-market Movers: CELZ, AFI, BLCT, AGE, PTE…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is up over 47% at $3.25 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) is up over 35% at $2.68 BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) is up over 24% at $1.90 PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) is up over 14% at $0.67 Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is up over 10% at $5.91 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is up over 10% at $0.39 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 9% at $0.39 Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC) is up over 8% at $3.10 Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is up over 6% at $0.50

In the Red

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) is down over 15% at $0.93 CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is down over 12% at $16.97 Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) is down over 11% at $19.10 Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is down over 11% at $0.91 FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is down over 9% at $21.22 Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) is down over 7% at $1.49 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is down over 7% at $1.20 Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) is down over 6% at $1.12

