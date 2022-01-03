Markets

Pre-market Movers: CELZ, AFI, BLCT, AGE, PTE…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is up over 47% at $3.25 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) is up over 35% at $2.68 BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) is up over 24% at $1.90 PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) is up over 14% at $0.67 Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is up over 10% at $5.91 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is up over 10% at $0.39 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 9% at $0.39 Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC) is up over 8% at $3.10 Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is up over 6% at $0.50

In the Red

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) is down over 15% at $0.93 CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is down over 12% at $16.97 Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) is down over 11% at $19.10 Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is down over 11% at $0.91 FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is down over 9% at $21.22 Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) is down over 7% at $1.49 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is down over 7% at $1.20 Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) is down over 6% at $1.12

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEZS AFI AGE BLCT CELZ CNHI FLNG JWEL MDRR MOXC NAKD NYMX PLAG PTE TNXP WINT ZSAN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular