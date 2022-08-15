Pre-market Movers: CARA, AGFY, TRQ, GWAV, ROOT…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is up over 23% at $1.97 Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (GWAV) is up over 13% at $3.77 PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) is up over 12% at $8.46 Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is up over 9% at $7.66 F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) is up over 9% at $2.35 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is up over 6% at $13.73

In the Red

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) is down over 34% at $7.52 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is down over 20% at $20.99 Root, Inc. (ROOT) is down over 12% at $14.94 Clene Inc. (CLNN) is down over 9% at $3.12 Apexigen, Inc. (APGN) is down over 6% at $7.94

