Pre-market Movers: CALT, SABS, IRNT, CTK, VALN…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is up over 38% at $25.87 SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) is up over 19% at $11.63 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is up over 15% at $0.56 Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 13% at $58.00 Retail Value Inc. (RVI) is up over 9% at $6.61 Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is up over 9% at $3.14 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 8% at $1.81 Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) is up over 7% at $1.14 Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is up over 6% at $46.58 Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is up over 5% at $17.05 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) is up over 5% at $1.22

IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is down over 19% at $5.45 Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) is down over 8% at $1.12 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) is down over 7% at $9.83 Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX) is down over 7% at $2.58 Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) is down over 6% at $14.99 BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) is down over 5% at $8.03

