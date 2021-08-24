Markets
ABVC

Pre-market Movers: BXRX, CARA, HGBL, REKR, TBPH…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 5.45 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is up over 58% at $0.83

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) is up over 26% at $18.10

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) is up over 17% at $2.05

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) is up over 13% at $8.83

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is up over 11% at $90.13

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is up over 11% at $414.00

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) is up over 5% at $6.35

In the Red

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) is down over 29% at $10.00

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) is down over 8% at $2.3

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is down over 4% at $0.97

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

