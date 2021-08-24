Pre-market Movers: BXRX, CARA, HGBL, REKR, TBPH…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 5.45 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is up over 58% at $0.83

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) is up over 26% at $18.10

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) is up over 17% at $2.05

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) is up over 13% at $8.83

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is up over 11% at $90.13

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is up over 11% at $414.00

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) is up over 5% at $6.35

In the Red

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) is down over 29% at $10.00

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) is down over 8% at $2.3

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is down over 4% at $0.97

