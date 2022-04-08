Pre-market Movers: BWV, SBFM, ATER, SMRT, ATNF…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV) is up over 24% at $12.66 Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) is up over 20% at $11.62 Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is up over 18% at $4.57 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is up over 14% at $2.52 Better Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX) is up over 13% at $2.26 Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) is up over 9% at $2.14 WD-40 Company (WDFC) is up over 7% at $187 Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) is up over 7% at $147.80 Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) is up over 7% at $6.85 Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is up over 5% at $6.51 Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is up over 5% at $3.15

In the Red

SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) is down over 15% at $4.07 Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) is down over 7% at $5.40 Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (MOBQ) is down over 7% at $2.04 XP Inc. (XP) is down over 6% at $28.60

