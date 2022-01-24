Pre-market Movers: BTBD, RETO, KSS, BON, PT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

BT Brands, Inc. (BTBD) is up over 99% at $4.92 Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is up over 25% at $58.80 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) is up over 11% at $1.25 Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH) is up over 9% at $1.89 Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is up over 9% at $0.17 Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is up over 8% at $6.72 Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) is up over 7% at $0.45 Unilever PLC (UL) is up over 6% at $52.55

In the Red

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) is down over 31% at $1.20 Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) is down over 22% at $2.73 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) is down over 20% at $1.10 CF Acquisition Corp. V (CFV) is down over 18% at $10.10 Save Foods, Inc. (SVFD) is down over 13% at $4.50 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is down over 13% at $1.57 Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (BRFH) is down over 12% at $5.12 Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is down over 11% at $1.31 OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) is down over 10% at $3.78 Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is down over 7% at $0.75

