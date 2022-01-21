Markets
APM

Pre-market Movers: BSFC, APM, KTRA, RIOT, PIXY…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is up over 218% at $6.05 Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) is up over 12% at $0.47 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is up over 6% at $25.86 EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) is up over 6% at $1.34 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is up over 6% at $1.17 4D pharma plc (LBPS) is up over 5% at $4.82 Puxin Limited (NEW) is up over 5% at $0.29

In the Red

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is down over 13% at $1.46 Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) is down over 8% at $16.06 ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is down over 8% at $1.35 DatChat, Inc. (DATS) is down over 7% at $3.07 BTCS Inc. (BTCS) is down over 6% at $5.00 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is down over 6% at $3.66

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APM BBIG BSFC BTCS DATS EZFL KRKR KTRA LBPS NEW PIXY PTON RIOT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular