Pre-market Movers: BRTX, RCAT, AVCT, ACST, DBVT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) is up over 49% at $6.84 Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) is up over 33% at $2.45 American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT) is up over 27% at $2.37 Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is up over 25% at $1.39 DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up over 22% at $1.70 Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is up over 14% at $3.57 MorphoSys AG (MOR) is up over 6% at $10.04 Eqonex Limited (EQOS) is up over 6% at $2.52 Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is up over 5% at $11.19

In the Red

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is down over 15% at $8.40 Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is down over 12% at $1.45 Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) is down over 9% at $10.00 Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) is down over 9% at $9.29 iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) is down over 8% at $13.01

