Pre-market Movers: BRSH, CDAK, BWV, WOLF, AVGR…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is up over 34% at $2.65 Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) is up over 30% at $3.01 Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is up over 21% at $104.02 Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is up over 19% at $2.10 Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (TALS) is up over 18% at $5 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is up over 13% at $3.48 TDCX Inc. (TDCX) is up over 12% at $8.00 bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is up over 10% at $7.50 Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) is up over 9% at $5.00

In the Red

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV) is down over 29% at $5.41 Eargo, Inc. (EAR) is down over 14% at $2.67 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) is down over 12% at $2.99 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is down over 10% at $20.64 Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) is down over 10% at $5.74 Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is down over 6% at $49.69 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is down over 6% at $40.17

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.