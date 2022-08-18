Markets
AVGR

Pre-market Movers: BRSH, CDAK, BWV, WOLF, AVGR…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is up over 34% at $2.65 Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) is up over 30% at $3.01 Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is up over 21% at $104.02 Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is up over 19% at $2.10 Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (TALS) is up over 18% at $5 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is up over 13% at $3.48 TDCX Inc. (TDCX) is up over 12% at $8.00 bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is up over 10% at $7.50 Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) is up over 9% at $5.00

In the Red

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV) is down over 29% at $5.41 Eargo, Inc. (EAR) is down over 14% at $2.67 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) is down over 12% at $2.99 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is down over 10% at $20.64 Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) is down over 10% at $5.74 Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is down over 6% at $49.69 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is down over 6% at $40.17

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGRAXDXBBBYBLUEBWVCDAKEARKIRKLXRXTALSTDCXTEOTXGWOLF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular