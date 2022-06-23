Pre-market Movers: BOXD, NN, ARR, SPRC, TOP…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Boxed, Inc. (BOXD) is up over 15% at $2.51 NextNav Inc. (NN) is up over 14% at $2.49 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) is up over 13% at $7.07 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is up over 12% at $2.17 Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP) is up over 11% at $49.43 Weber Inc. (WEBR) is up over 11% at $9.65 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) is up over 11% at $3.81 Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is up over 10% at $27.99 Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) is up over 8% at $6.33 Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is up over 8% at $2.43 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is up over 7% at $50.00 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 7% at $11.49 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is up over 7% at $4.27 Li Auto Inc. (LI) is up over 6% at $39.19

In the Red

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) is down over 8% at $31.85 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is down over 6% at $28.00 Omeros Corporation (OMER) is down over 6% at $2.76 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is down over 5% at $9.68 FREYR Battery (FREY) is down over 5% at $6.52

