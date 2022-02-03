Pre-market Movers: BON, FB, BPTS, LSPD, SNAP…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) is up over 36% at $4.61 Biophytis SA (BPTS) is up over 19% at $5.55 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) is up over 10% at $6 NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is up over 10% at $3.24 Better Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX) is up over 9% at $3.90 Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) is up over 6% at $2.06 Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is up over 5% at $17.75 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) is up over 5% at $8.20 HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) is up over 5% at $2.16

In the Red

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is down over 21% at $251.96 Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is down over 17% at $26.51 Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 15% at $27.12 GWG Holdings, Inc. (GWGH) is down over 13% at $3.88 Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is down over 9% at $173.50 NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) is down over 9% at $25.62

