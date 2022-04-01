Pre-market Movers: BLBX, SLS, BLND, LVLU, RDW…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) is up over 40% at $3.77 Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) is up over 19% at $8.13 DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is up over 18% at $2.95 GameStop Corp. (GME) is up over 15% at $192.35 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE)is up over 15% at $9.25 GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) is up over 15% at $4.20 BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is up over 14% at $9.79 Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (RCRT) is up over 14% at $3.09 Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is up over 12% at $45.06 Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is up over 11% at $36.26 Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) is up over 9% at $2.40 REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is up over 5% at $2

In the Red

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is down over 25% at $5 Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND) is down over 21% at $4.50 Redwire Corporation (RDW) is down over 19% at $6.84 Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is down over 12% at $12.13 4D pharma plc (LBPS) is down over 12% at $4.23 Rail Vision Ltd. Ordinary Share (RVSN) is down over 11% at $2.75 CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) is down over 9% at $82.80 Helix Acquisition Corp. (HLXA) is down over 9% at $10.10 Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV) is down over 5% at $53.50 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) is down over 5% at $63

