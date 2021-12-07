Pre-market Movers: BJDX, MDB, CELZ, ISIG, ACAD…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) is up over 25% at $3.22 MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is up over 21% at $520.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is up over 14% at $22.12 Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) is up over 13% at $0.63 Vaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX) is up over 10% at $8.06 Eqonex Limited (EQOS) is up over 10% at $3.63 Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC) is up over 9% at $4.38 SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is up over 9% at $0.66 BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is up over 8% at $6.99 VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is up over 8% at $2.39 monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is up over 6% at $306.00

In the Red

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is down over 19% at $1.79 Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) is down over 15% at $12.74 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is down over 12% at $152.31 Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is down over 9% at $6.80 Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is down over 9% at $1.21 Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 6% at $45.23 China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is down over 6% at $0.42

