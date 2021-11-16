Pre-market Movers: BIMI, KZR, MOLN, TALK, BODY…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is up over 62% at $1.06 Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) is up over 59% at $13.43 Creatd, Inc. (CRTD) is up over 23% at $3.86 Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is up over 12% at $14.74 PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) is up over 11% at $34.48 Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) is up over 11% at $4.95 Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) is up over 11% at $1.59 Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) is up over 10% at $5.40 Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is up over 10% at $3.84 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) is up over 8% at $7.35

In the Red

Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) is down over 39% at $8.90 Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) is down over 30% at $2.35 The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODY) is down over 28% at $3.30 Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is down over 25% at $0.80 Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) is down over 15% at $1.35 SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) is down over 13% at $13.20 Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) is down over 13% at $0.57 Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) is down over 11% at $37.36 SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) is down over 11% at $5.92 Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is down over 10% at $3.40

