Pre-market Movers: BHIL, GSUN, NUV, HRTG, EFSH…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) is up over 61% at $3.99 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) is up over 17% at $10.00 Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) is up over 13% at $2.75 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is up over 13% at $2.32 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is up over 12% at $3.43 Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is up over 10% at $44.70 Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) is up over 10% at $3.05 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is up over 7% at $38.19 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is up over 6% at $44.08 Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) is up over 6% at $9.75 Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is up over 5% at $27.41

In the Red

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is down over 27% at $38.11 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) is down over 10% at $33.93 Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is down over 10% at $4.05 Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (SLNG) is down over 8% at $6.80 Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) is down over 5% at $16.51 PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) is down over 5% at $6.85 NatWest Group plc (NWG) is down over 5% at $5.05 Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is down over 5% at $4

