Markets
AGLE

Pre-market Movers: BDSX, AGLE, VERU, CJJD, HYRE…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) is up over 74% at $2.78 Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) is up over 32% at $3.23 Veru Inc. (VERU) is up over 16% at $14.32 HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is up over 15% at $2.28 Zentek Ltd. (ZTEK) is up over 13% at $3.00 Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) is up over 11% at $7.54 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 10% at $16.70 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is up over 5% at $3.39

In the Red

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is down over 16% at $2.17 Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) is down over 14% at $4.03 Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV) is down over 10% at $7.20 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is down over 9% at $12.60 Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) is down over 6% at $45.41 PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is down over 5% at $3.26

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGLE BDSX BWV CJJD HUSA HYRE INDO MYOV OIS PLM SBFM VERU VSCO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular