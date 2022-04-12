Pre-market Movers: BDSX, AGLE, VERU, CJJD, HYRE…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) is up over 74% at $2.78 Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) is up over 32% at $3.23 Veru Inc. (VERU) is up over 16% at $14.32 HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is up over 15% at $2.28 Zentek Ltd. (ZTEK) is up over 13% at $3.00 Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) is up over 11% at $7.54 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 10% at $16.70 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is up over 5% at $3.39

In the Red

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is down over 16% at $2.17 Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) is down over 14% at $4.03 Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV) is down over 10% at $7.20 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is down over 9% at $12.60 Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) is down over 6% at $45.41 PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is down over 5% at $3.26

