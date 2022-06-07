Markets
DIDI

Pre-market Movers: BCAN, KSS, RWT, GTLB, TRUE…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is up over 35% at $7.07 Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is up over 13% at $47.70 Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) is up over 12% at $10.45 GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is up over 10% at $44.10 TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) is up over 8% at $3.55 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is up over 8% at $2.53 Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) is up over 6% at $2.80 United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is up over 5% at $47.50 Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is up over 5% at $21.04 Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is up over 5% at $3.68 DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is up over 5% at $2.43

In the Red

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (YMTX) is down over 5% at $1.89 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is down over 5% at $222.38

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIDI ENSV FSI GTLB KSS MSTR MXC NINE RWT TRUE UNFI YMTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular