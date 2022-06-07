Pre-market Movers: BCAN, KSS, RWT, GTLB, TRUE…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is up over 35% at $7.07 Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is up over 13% at $47.70 Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) is up over 12% at $10.45 GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is up over 10% at $44.10 TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) is up over 8% at $3.55 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is up over 8% at $2.53 Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) is up over 6% at $2.80 United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is up over 5% at $47.50 Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is up over 5% at $21.04 Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is up over 5% at $3.68 DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is up over 5% at $2.43

In the Red

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (YMTX) is down over 5% at $1.89 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is down over 5% at $222.38

