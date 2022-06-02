Pre-market Movers: BCAN, IMMX, AI, IBRX, RPTX…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is up over 26% at $6.64 Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) is up over 26% at $2.34 Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is up over 18% at $10.36 Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is up over 16% at $27.40 Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) is up over 14% at $2.48 Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is up over 12% at $7.45 UiPath Inc. (PATH) is up over 10% at $18.67 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is up over 10% at $3.38 Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) is up over 9% at $3.06 MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is up over 7% at $261.11 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is up over 6% at $71.90 Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is up over 6% at $8.19

In the Red

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is down over 23% at $14.20 ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is down over 20% at $2.62 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is down over 12% at $110.01 Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is down over 6% at $58.68 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is down over 6% at $14.80 U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is down over 5% at $4.11 Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is down over 5% at $4.01

