Pre-market Movers: BBIG, IRTC, DPSI, FUBO, BILL…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is up over 32% at $3.40 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) is up over 22% at $144.23 Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI) is up over 21% at $8.50 Funko, Inc. (FNKO) is up over 19% at $19.90 Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is up over 13% at $8.11 Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT) is up over 13% at $1.90 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) is up over 11% at $17.51

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is down over 20% at $3.29 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) is down over 19% at $122.43 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) is down over 19% at $5.61 Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) is down over 14% at $33.31 Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is down over 13% at $34.36 Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is down over 12% at $68.47 Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is down over 5% at $8.08

